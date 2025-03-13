HM Shah unveils Rs 141.3 crore-worth infrastructure projects in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended Holi 2025 greetings while inaugurating and laying the foundation for three crucial projects. These include a Rs 60 crore, 1 km long railway over-bridge on the Ahmedabad-Viramgam railway track at Sanand-Chekla-Kadi Road.

HM Shah emphasised that the project would greatly enhance the daily commute for local residents once completed.

In addition, HM Shah announced the construction of a four-lane bridge on National Highway 147 over the Narmada Canal, costing Rs 36.30 crore, and a Rs 45 crore flyover bridge on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) Highway at Chharodi.

According to him, these projects will serve as new landmarks in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency’s four assembly segments.

In a move to enhance healthcare accessibility, HM Shah revealed that the Central government will establish a 500-bed modern hospital in Sanand, which will operate round the clock for residents of Sanand and Bavla talukas.

Additionally, a 300-bed government hospital is under construction in Kalol taluka.

HM Shah assured that these hospitals will provide advanced healthcare facilities close to home once operational.

Praising Gujarat's development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, HM Shah pointed to the world's largest green energy park in Kutch, Asia's biggest green city in Dholera, and the Surat-Chennai Expressway, India's second-longest highway.

He also cited the establishment of the GIFT City financial hub and the launch of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train and rapid rail service from Bhuj to Ahmedabad as milestones in Gujarat's progress.

HM Shah highlighted that during PM Modi's tenure, India has achieved the world's second-largest road network, the third-largest metro rail network, and the fourth-largest railway network.

With 136 Vande Bharat trains and 97 per cent electrification of broad gauge networks, the nation is rapidly advancing. He also noted that highways are being built at a rate of 36.5 km per day, and the country now boasts 157 operational airports.



