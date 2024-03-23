Hockey coaching camp kicks off

Jharsuguda : An eight-day hockey coaching camp began at H-Katapali Hockey Ground under the supervision of Hockey Association of Jharsuguda and in collaboration with Motilal Yadav Memorial Samaleawari Hospital.

Drawing participants from Laikera, Kirmira, Lakhanpur, Jharsuguda and other areas of the district, about 150 students will hone their skills.

The camp aims to unearth talent in the age group of 9 to 15 years while fostering a vibrant sports culture in the district.

National-level coach Risikesh Lakra, along with coaches Rina Rashmi Tirkey, Sangeeta Rose Kuku and Gayatri Kishan spearhead the coaching initiative.

Dignitaries including Devi Prasad Yadav, Shankar Patel, Ganesh Chandra Naik, Prajjwal Patel, Bijaya Kumar Behera and State Hockey Association vice- president Jeeban Mohanty were present at the inaugural session.

Physical education teachers Sushant Kumar Behera, Jiten Mohanta and Aniruddha Pradhan will take charge of the camp ensuring a conducive environment for all participants.