Holiday declared in schools as heavy rain lashes five TN districts

Chennai: Heavy rain continued to lash southern Tamil Nadu, prompting the district collectors of Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Karaikal to declare a holiday for schools on Wednesday.

The decision applies to all government and private schools in these districts. In Ramanathapuram, the district collector has also announced a holiday for colleges due to the heavy rainfall.

The Virudhunagar district collector has authorised individual school heads to decide on closures as widespread rainfall has affected the area since morning.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has also forecast heavy rainfall in northern coastal districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram, from November 22.

These districts are expected to experience above-normal rainfall from November 22 to 28, while the rest of the state is likely to receive normal to below-normal rainfall during this period.

Tamil Nadu has received 276 mm rainfall during the Northeast Monsoon from October 1 to November 15.

Coimbatore registered the highest rainfall at 418 mm, which is 67 per cent above normal. While 17 districts, including Chennai, experienced excess rainfall, others reported a deficit.

With substantial rainfall since the onset of the monsoon on October 17, nearly 90 reservoirs across the state are over 60 per cent full.

States reservoirs held 143.804 tmcft (thousand million cubic feet) of water, accounting for 64.11 per cent of their total capacity of 224.297 tmcft.

This marks a significant increase compared to the same period last year when storage levels stood at just 79.514 tmcft (35.58 per cent).

The Mettur reservoir, a key water source, has reached a storage level of 62,140 tmcft, which is a 384 per cent increase compared to the same time in 2023.

Similarly, the Bhavanisagar reservoir recorded 21,141 tmcft, reflecting a 210 per cent rise from the previous year.

Officials from the Water Resources Department (WRD) attribute the improved storage levels to higher rainfall and increased inflows from Karnataka.

Between June and October, Karnataka was mandated by the Supreme Court to release 134.2284 tmcft of water to Tamil Nadu.

However, due to heavy rainfall in the Cauvery River’s catchment areas, Karnataka released 221.1125 tmcft -- 86.8842 tmcft more than required.

Farmers in the Cauvery Delta region, known as Tamil Nadu’s rice bowl, have urged the state government to release water from reservoirs for agricultural activities during the summers.

According to U.V. Pasupathy, leader of the Cauvery Delta Farmers Association, the region typically has three agricultural seasons. However, due to water shortages, farmers usually cultivate only twice a year, leaving the summer season fallow.

Pasupathi said that with proper water management, farmers could cultivate crops during all three seasons, including summer.

The WRD plans to release water through surplus channels in a controlled manner to mitigate potential flooding. Officials also expect additional water to be available to meet drinking water needs during the upcoming summer.