Home Guard constable mowed down by sand mafia in Bihar’s Aurangabad district

Patna: Sand mafia mowed down a police constable with a tractor in Bihar’s Aurangabad district, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night when a team of Khaira NTPC police station learnt that the sand mafia was transporting sand through tractors.

“An input of illegal transportation of sand was received by SI Rajesh Kumar of Berum police outpost. He alerted the SHO of Khaira NTPC and accordingly a team put the barricades at Madhepur village on Kanker road. When a tractor laden with sand approached the barricades Home Guard Jawan Rajaram Mahto signaled the driver to stop the vehicle. Instead of stopping the errant driver sped up and mowed down Rajaram Mahto before fleeing,” said Mohammad Amanullah Khan, DSP of Sadar Aurangabad Bihar.

“Police personnel present at the spot took Mahto to the nearby NTPC hospital where doctors declared him dead. We have constituted a SIT comprising two teams and are conducting raids in the Diara region of Sone river to identify the accused. A case of rash and negligent driving amounting to death registered against an unidentified person and investigation is underway,” Khan said.

The family members of the Home Guard were informed about the incident.