Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Rajasthan on March 31, PM Modi to visit on April 2

Jaipur: Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Rajasthan on March 31 while Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit has been scheduled for April 2 ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Home Minister, who will be on a two-day visit to Rajasthan, will hold a meeting of the core committees of seven Lok Sabha constituencies, including Jaipur, Dholpur, Nagaur, Dausa, Churu, Jhunjhunu, and Karauli.

He will also hold a roadshow and a public meeting in Sikar.

On April 2, PM Modi will hold a public meeting in Kotputli in Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha seat and also hold a public meeting at LBS College in Kotputli.

This will be PM Modi's first public meeting in Rajasthan ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Earlier, during the assembly elections, PM Modi had addressed several public meetings in Rajasthan.

April 2nd visit of PM Modi will be his fourth visit to Rajasthan this year. He had visited Jaipur at the beginning of the year to participate in the DG-IG conference held in Jaipur from January 5-7.

He then visited Jaipur again on January 25 for the second time and held a roadshow with French President Emmanuel Macron.

PM Modi also visited Jaisalmer recently where he witnessed the Bharat Shakti exercise in Pokhran area.