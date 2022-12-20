Hooch tragedy: BJP MPs seek President's rule in Bihar

New Delhi: BJP MPs from Bihar on Tuesday raised the issue of deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor in the state in Lok Sabha, seeking imposition of President's rule there.

BJP MP and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad claimed during Zero Hour that post-mortem of those who have died after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Chhapra, has not been done.

This, the lawmaker from Patna Sahib said, was a violation of human rights.

Prasad demanded that the teams of National Human Rights Commission and National Commission for Protection of Child Rights should visit Chhapra as many of the dead are minors.

Amid protests by JDU members, BJP MP from Maharajganj Janardan Singh Sigriwal and LJP MP from Jamui Chirag Paswan alleged that the Bihar government is trying to hide facts about the tragedy.

Paswan said that the tally of Chhapra hooch tragedy has been rising on a daily basis and the state government has failed to take action against the perpetrators. He demanded imposition of President's rule in the state.

Both Bihar BJP MPs and JDU members raised slogans against each other in Lok Sabha.

More than 70 persons have died in Chhapra hooch tragedy.

The JDU-RJD-Congress Grand Alliance government is in power in Bihar.