Hope LeT, JeM don't use Afghan: India

New Delhi: India on Tuesday hoped that the situation in Afghanistan does not pose a challenge to its neighbours and the Afghan territory is not used by terrorist groups such as LeT and JeM to threaten other countries, as it pitched for an inclusive and broad-based dispensation in Kabul representing all sections of Afghan society.

In his address at a special session of the UN Human Rights Council on the situation in Afghanistan, Indian ambassador to the UN in Geneva Indra Mani Pandey said a "grave" humanitarian crisis is unfolding in the country and everyone is concerned about the increasing violations of fundamental rights of the Afghan people.

He said India hopes that the situation stabilises soon, and the parties concerned address the humanitarian and security issues. "We also hope that there is an inclusive and broad-based dispensation which represents all sections of Afghan society. Voices of Afghan women, aspirations of Afghan children and the rights of minorities must be respected," he said.

Pandey, India's Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, said stability in Afghanistan is linked to the peace and security of the region.

"We hope that the situation in Afghanistan does not pose a challenge to its neighbours and its territory is not used by terrorist groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) , to threaten any other country," he said.