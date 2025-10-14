Hope MLAs vote by conscience for valley’s future: Jitendra Singh

Srinagar: UnionMinister Jitendra Singh on Monday said the BJP will not use any unfair means to win the Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir, but hoped that MLAs will vote by their conscience for the party’s candidates in the interest of the union territory.

“It is wrong to say that we (BJP) will incite cross-voting or indulge in buying votes. The BJP is a democratic party, we believe in and follow democratic principles,” Singh said.

If the MLAs listen to their conscience, it will tell them that the future of Jammu and Kashmir is safe in the hands of the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

The Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office was speaking after accompanying the three BJP candidates who filed their nominations for the October 24 polls to four Rajya Sabha seats.

Singh said MLAs are expected to support leaders who are experienced and work for public welfare.

“Today, three BJP candidates – Sat Sharma, Ali Mohammad Mir and Rakesh Mahajan – have filed nominations. All three are experienced and have long been in public life. We expect the MLAs will help our candidates win as there is no whip in these polls,” he said.

The minister said welfare of Jammu and Kashmir has been a top priority for Prime Minister Modi since he assumed office in 2014.

“In the last 11 years, the prime minister has given the highest priority to Jammu and Kashmir. Even after the devastating floods in 2014, he spent his first Diwali as PM in the union territory,” Singh said. Hence, it is imperative to strengthen the BJP’s presence in the Rajya Sabha to raise Jammu and Kashmir’s voice in Parliament, he said.