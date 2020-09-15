Hope Parliament sends message that country stands behind soldiers: PM Modi

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed confidence that Parliament will give this strong message that the country is unitedly standing behind its brave soldiers guarding India's borders, noting that doing so is the legislature's "special responsibility".

In his remarks to media before the commencement of Parliament's monsoon session, Modi noted, in an apparent reference to the ongoing border row with China in Ladakh, that Indian soldiers are bravely discharging their duties while standing guard in difficult hilly terrains with snowfall expected in some time.

Referring to the issue, he said, "This Parliament also has a special responsibility, especially in this session." He continued, "This Parliament, its every member will give this message in one voice, one sentiment and one resolve that the country is standing behind our soldiers. It (country) is doing so through Parliament and its members.

I am confident that this Parliament will give this very strong message that it is standing behind our country's brave soldiers in one voice."

His call for unity over the issue came as Parliament is expected to debate the tense border situation, with some opposition leaders, especially from the Congress, sharply criticising the government's handling of the row with China.

Noting that Parliament is expected to take up many important discussions and decide on key issues, the prime minister hoped that MPs will do "value addition" to debates. It is our experience that the more deep and diverse debate happens in Parliament, the more benefits it brings to the subject of discussion and the country, he added.