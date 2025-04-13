How can Muslim population increase in such a manner: K'taka BJP questions caste census' accuracy

The Karnataka BJP on Sunday questioned the caste census report findings, wondering how the Muslim population can increase in such a manner.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, BJP leader R. Ashoka said, "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called former Backward Classes Commission Chairman H. Kantharaju to his residence, dictated the caste census report, and got it done. This has now become an open secret."

Questioning the methodology of the census, he said, "The report was prepared without visiting lakhs and crores of households. How can a census be conducted without door-to-door visits?"

Accusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of indulging in appeasement politics, he said: "The caste census report focuses only on Muslims. What message are you trying to convey? This report is intended to divide castes and religions. Through this caste census report, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has betrayed the Lingayat, Vokkaliga, and Dalit communities."

"We are not opposed to a caste census. But people must understand the state government's mindset. The Congress has inherited the British-era divide-and-rule policy. This report aims to provoke conflict between the Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities," he said.

"They claim more than Rs 150 crore has been spent on this caste census. This is bogus. The money has been looted. Who has pocketed it? The report is confusing and lacks credibility," he said.

He also accused the Congress of using the caste census to divert public attention from ongoing controversies, including the honey trap case, a Rs 500 crore kickback in a mining renewal "scam", and corruption allegations by contractors.

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is not a strategist; he is a conspirator. He divided the JD(S) party and was thrown out. It remains to be seen when he will be expelled from Congress," Ashoka said.

Commenting on the report's recommendation for increased reservations for Vokkaligas, Ashoka said, "This is not legally possible. The government is lying outright. Let them release an official order in this regard. States do not have the power to increase reservation quotas."

The controversial caste census report submitted by the Backward Classes Commission to the Congress-led government in Karnataka has pegged the Muslim population in the state at 18.08 per cent and recommends 8 per cent reservation for the community, sources confirmed on Sunday.

The caste census report was submitted to the state cabinet on Friday (April 10), and the state government is convening a special cabinet meeting on April 17 to decide on the report's recommendations.

However, no official statement has been issued to the media regarding the report's contents. Nonetheless, details presented in the cabinet meeting have surfaced in the public domain.