Hundreds fall victim to PAN identity theft on Dhani app

New Delhi: In a possible identity theft at a mass level, several Indians have been left high and dry on discovering unaccounted outstanding loans from Indiabulls-owned fintech platform Dhani on their credit history records.



In the past couple of days, several victims — from celebrities like Sunny Leone to journalist Aditya Kalra — took to Twitter to raise red flags over such unaccounted loans in their names, via the misuse of their PAN details by scamsters.

On the Dhani app, a user needs PAN and address proof details to secure a loan. In several cases, PAN card holders found, while checking their CIBIL history, that loans were disbursed by Dhani to unknown individuals on their PAN details without their consent and knowledge.

"Shocking revelation in my credit report. A loan disbursed by IVL Finance with my PAN number and name, addresses in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. I have no clue. How can a disbursal happen on my name and PAN," Kalra recently posted on Twitter.

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone also claimed to be the target of identity theft on the fintech platform Dhani. "This just happened to me. INSANE. Some idiot used my Pan to take a 2000 RS loan and F****d my CIBIL score (SIC)," she said, referring to her credit score.