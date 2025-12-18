YSRCP planning to launch stir

Nellore: Political scenario in Nellore district took an interesting twist with the opposition YSRCP trying to grab an opportunity for bifurcating Rapuru, Kaluvoya and Sydapuram mandals into Tirupati district for its political existence by launching a stir very soon.

As part of this, party leaders from Kaluvoya, Sydapuram and Rapur mandals submitted a written representation to party district president and former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Kakani alleged that the two eyed policy of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over the bifurcation decision led to the prevalence of regional imbalances between people of Nellore and Tirupati districts as the issue is linked with various revenue and water disputes between the two regions.

Without naming the BJP, Govardhan Reddy has pointed out that TDP allied parties already opposed and denounced such decision by TDP.

He recalled that Nara Lokesh and Chandrababu Naidu, during Yuvagalam Padayatra and 2024 electioneering respectively, promised people to take steps for continuing Gudur constituency in Nellore district, if their party comes to power in 2024 elections. But now the government ignored it, he alleged.

He pointed out that it was the then CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who withdraw the decision of bifurcating Rapur, Sydapuram and Kaluvoya mandals, when the local leaders took the issue to his notice.

Kakani assured party leaders that he will bring the issue to Jagan’s notice after discussing the issue with Venkatagiri party in-charge Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy and design a plan of action very soon.