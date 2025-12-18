Sarpanches’ oath-taking postponed to Dec 22

Hyderabad: The assumption of office of newly elected sarpanches and ward members following the Telangana gram panchayat elections has been postponed to December 22. The oath-taking ceremony was originally scheduled for December 20 but was deferred following requests from public representatives, who said the date was not auspicious for the event.

The Panchayat Raj Department has confirmed the revised date, with all elected representatives across the state set to assume office on the same day. The newly elected sarpanches and ward members will take their oaths during their first official meeting on December 22.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is planning to hold a meeting with the newly elected sarpanches in Hyderabad soon to discuss challenges in exercising their powers, particularly in view of the shortage of funds, and the government’s efforts to release funds in the coming days.