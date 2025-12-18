MEIL director distributes blankets to orphans

Hyderabad: Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) Director Sudha Reddy on Wednesday said that the company would provide full support not only for the skill development of orphaned children but also for the overall development of MNJ Cancer Hospital.

Under the aegis of MEIL and the SR Foundation, woolen blankets were distributed at various locations across the city to help the needy combat the winter chill. Sudha Reddy distributed blankets and fruits to children at MNJ Cancer Hospital and to students pursuing education at Sai Seva Sangh in Moosapet.

At the Cancer Hospital, she interacted with children undergoing treatment and handed over blankets and fruits. She also noted that through the Akshaya Patra program, food has been distributed to cancer patients for several years and added that the foundation’s welfare activities would be further expanded in the coming days.