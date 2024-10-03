Live
Just In
Hunt for man-eating leopard on in forest areas of Udaipur
Jaipur: The search for the man-eating leopard in the forest areas of Udaipur district continued on Wednesday, officials said.
Despite efforts from the forest department, police and Indian Army teams, the leopard has not yet been located. Several teams, with shooters, are actively searching for the leopard that has claimed seven lives in recent days.
Cages have been set up in various locations and the local villagers are assisting in the search. Deputy Conservator of Forest, Udaipur north, Ajay Chittora, said all teams are making coordinated efforts to locate the leopard. Alarmed over the rising number of deaths due to leopard attacks, the forest authorities issued an order on Tuesday to shoot down the leopard. The order came after a 55-year-old woman, Kamla Kanwar, was mauled to death on Tuesday morning outside her house in Suawaton ka Gudha when she was feeding fodder to livestock. Following the order issued by Principal Chief Wildlife Warden (PCCF) and Chief Wildlife Warden (CWWF) Pavan Kumar Upadhyay, the teams of the forest department along with the police and army surrounded the area where the leopard is moving around. A police official said the search operation is continuing in Gogunda and nearby areas, adding the locals have been asked to stay inside and remain alert.