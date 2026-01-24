‘I didn’t want respect, I wanted work’: Nasimuddin Siddiqui after quitting Congress

Lucknow: With an eye on the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled for 2027, the Congress party is engaged in formulating various strategies to strengthen its organisation. Meanwhile, the party has suffered a major setback ahead of the polls.

​Congress leader Nasimuddin Siddiqui has resigned from the party. He has sent his resignation to Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge.​

Speaking to IANS in Lucknow, Nasimuddin Siddiqui said, “I was never angry. I never said that. I wanted work, not respect.”​

He further stated, “I joined Congress eight years ago. I work at the grassroots level. Whenever I worked, I never celebrated Eid or Diwali at home; instead, I celebrated these festivals in villages and rural areas.”​

“Working on the ground is my nature. Over the past eight years, my grassroots work and capability were sidelined,” he remarked.​

He said that what he will do next is yet to be decided. “Whether I will form my own organisation or join another party has not been decided yet. I am not jealous of anyone, nor do I have any resentment. It is good that he got a Rajya Sabha seat. If he gets another opportunity, I will be happy.”​

In his resignation letter, Nasimuddin Siddiqui stated that he was leaving the party due to personal reasons. In his resignation, Siddiqui said that due to “unavoidable reasons,” he was giving up his primary membership and all organisational responsibilities. He clarified that he has no personal grievance against any Congress office-bearer. He said that the objectives for which he had joined the party were not being fulfilled.





