I was asked to get out of police station, says Majhi

Bhubaneswar : Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday recalled an incident from the past where an inspector asked him to "get out" of a police station.



Majhi recounted his experience after inaugurating the two-day Collectors’ Conference here at Lok Seva Bhawan.

Barely a month before he became the Chief Minister, Majhi said residents of two panchayats in Keonjhar constituency had staged a protest over drinking water crisis by blocking NH-20 on May 2, when the simultaneous polls in Odisha were underway.

Majhi said he had to rush to the spot after getting information.

"The inspector questioned my presence at the police station, stating the Model Code of Conduct was in effect, and told me to ‘get out’ or he would arrest me," Majhi said.

"Can’t an MLA, who is also a candidate, visit the police station with people’s problems?" Majhi questioned.