IAF Corporal from Arunachal killed

IAF Corporal from Arunachal killed
New Delhi: An Indian Air Force (IAF) Corporal, Tage Hailyang, hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, was killed in the terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Wednesday that Corporal Hailyang was posted at the IAF base in Srinagar. In a post on the X, the Chief Minister said: “Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Corporal Tage Hailyang of the Indian Air Force, a brave son of Arunachal Pradesh who hailed from Tajang village in Lower Subansiri.”

