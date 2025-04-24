Live
- Ex-DGP Om Prakash’s wife Pallavi suffered from schizophrenia
- Affordable Apartments in Bengaluru Under ₹50 Lakh: Best Areas to Buy
- RGM Engineering College celebrates English Language Day with fervour
- Political Parties Condemn Terror Attack
- Perplexity AI Voice Assistant Launches on iOS
- First-ever mall in panchayat jurisdiction comes up in Dakshina Kannada
- Sindhura Reddy directs officials to resolve all grievances at OD Cheruvu event
- Severe traffic disruptions due to construction work at Chennamma Circle
- High alert sounded in Tirumala
- Ravikiran to receive 25th SVN Memorial National Award
IAF Corporal from Arunachal killed
Highlights
New Delhi: An Indian Air Force (IAF) Corporal, Tage Hailyang, hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, was killed in the terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and...
New Delhi: An Indian Air Force (IAF) Corporal, Tage Hailyang, hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, was killed in the terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Wednesday that Corporal Hailyang was posted at the IAF base in Srinagar. In a post on the X, the Chief Minister said: “Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Corporal Tage Hailyang of the Indian Air Force, a brave son of Arunachal Pradesh who hailed from Tajang village in Lower Subansiri.”
Next Story