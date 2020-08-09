IAF jawan shoots self in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur

JAMMU: An Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

The 22-year-old jawan, Shubham Singh Parmar, was on sentry duty at Air Force Station, Udhampur when he shot himself dead on Saturday, a police official said.

The motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately, he said.

The postmortem of the deceased is under process at district hospital Udhampur, the official said, adding that Parmar is a resident of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh and his body is being handed over to his family through his unit for last rites.