If Congress returns to power, Mewat will get railway line: Bhupinder Hooda

Two-time Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said on Sunday that if a Congress government is formed in the state, a railway line would be constructed along with a new university in Mewat district.

He also promised that the Congress government would take steps to end the shortage of staff in the Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College and teachers in schools across Mewat.

Hooda, also the Leader of the Opposition, while addressing a workers' conference here to thank them for their commitment and effort during the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, was accompanied by state party President Chaudhary Udai Bhan and party leader Raj Babbar.

The conference was organised by Congress Deputy Leader in the Assembly and legislator Aftab Ahmed.

Hooda said the failures and misdeeds of the BJP government have come to light before the people.

"Now the BJP itself has accepted the failure of its welfare schemes. Therefore, the government is taking a U-turn from all its plans, seeing the defeat in the Assembly. In 10 years, this government has created so much mess that it is impossible to cover it in three months."

He added that the state will witness development when a Congress government is formed.

"Elderly people will be given a monthly pension of Rs 6,000, and government employees will receive the benefit of the OPS (Old Pension Scheme). To provide relief from inflation, 300 units of free electricity and LPG cylinders will be provided for Rs 500. To curb unemployment, two lakh vacant posts will be filled and employment will be generated by creating an environment of investment in the state again," he said.

Hooda thanked the people of Mewat for voting for the Congress in large numbers in the Lok Sabha elections and expressed hope that the party would get more support in the forthcoming Assembly elections.