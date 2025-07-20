IIM Calcutta Student Receives Interim Bail In Campus Assault Case

An Alipore court has approved interim bail for a student from the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta who faces assault charges related to an alleged incident on campus premises.

The student was taken into custody following a formal complaint filed by a woman at Haridevpur police station on July 11, 2025. He has remained in police detention since his arrest nine days ago.

The additional chief judicial magistrate set bail conditions requiring a ₹50,000 bond and imposed travel restrictions. The accused must surrender his passport and obtain court permission before leaving West Bengal state.

According to the filed complaint, the woman - who works as a clinical psychologist - was invited to the student hostel under the pretense of conducting a counseling session. She alleges the assault occurred during this visit.

Previous reports indicated that authorities discovered the accused had purchased sleeping medication, which police suspect was intended to be mixed into beverages offered to the complainant.

Prosecutors opposed the bail application, arguing that early release could compromise the ongoing investigation. They had requested judicial remand to keep the accused in custody.

The defense counsel highlighted procedural gaps in building their case for bail. They noted the complainant had not yet provided her statement before a magistrate, and pointed out that required medical examination procedures had not been completed.

The case continues to develop as investigations proceed under police supervision.