IIMC students get training at Mt Abu

Dhenkanal: Godlywood Studio in Rajasthan provided an 11-day internship training programme for students from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal. The training focused on digital photography, videography, cinematography and spiritual communication. Godlywood Studio is a production centre for the Brahma Kumaris, officially known as Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya. The studio broadcasts programmes promoting peace, self-empowerment, and holistic living through Rajyoga and spiritual wisdom.

Jamia Millia University Prof S Verma presented an innovative storytelling method to the students of journalism and Corporate Communication and Brand Management (CCBM). The story must have positive impact on society, he said. Prof Verma also briefed the students on the use of studer vista (Digital Mixing console). He urged the students to stick to ethics in journalism. Ethics play effective role for credentials of a journalist and credibility of any media house, Prof Verma added.

Godlywood Studio Executive Director Haridas Devji Bhanushali said spirituality is different from religion. Brahma Kumaris’ media focuses on spirituality over religion, he said.

Former Uttar Pradesh principal secretary Sitaram Meena, Rajyoga teacher B K Sheetal, national coordinator B K Sushant and Radio Madhuban social media chief B K Gupta emphasised several key themes such as management of conflict of interests and development administration, rule of law and spirituality and importance of spiritual communication. The students met former senior journalist and Brahma Kumaris’ secretary general B K Karuna, who discussed ethics in journalism.

Later, the students visited Mount Abu. The students found the training to be a rare and valuable opportunity, as it provided insights into practical skills like digital photography and videography, alongside important topics such as ethics in journalism and spiritual communication.