IIT-Bombay, Delhi, JNU most sustainable institutes

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is the best educational institute in India out of a total of 15 Indian Universities featuring in the 'QS World University rankings: Sustainability' released on Wednesday. IIT-Bombay was in the 281-300 rank-range, followed by IIT-Delhi in 321-340 and Jawaharlal Nehru University in the range of 361-380.

The QS World University rankings: Sustainability is a new framework to evaluate the universities across the globe on the basis of their ways of handling the social and environmental issues.

According to a report, the experts evaluated 1,300 global universities out of which 700 featured in the list released on Wednesday. University of Delhi, in the 381-400 rank range and the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur in the range of 451-500 have secured the fourth and five positions in India respectively. Among the other Indian higher institutes are Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR), Aligarh Muslim University, Jadavpur University, Indian Institute of Science, Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP), Banaras Hindu University, Birla Institute of Technology and Science Pilani, Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM), according to the report.

It is to be noted that the University of California, Berkeley (from the United States) has secured the top position in the global list, after scoring highest marks in both the Environmental Impact and Social Impact categories, each contributing 50 per cent of the overall score.

University of California is followed by University of Toronto (second) and the University of British Columbia (third). The other institutes in top 10 include University of Edinburgh, University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney) and University of Sydney at fifth rank, University of Tokyo, University of Pennsylvania, Yale University and the University of Auckland.