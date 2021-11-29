IIT-Kanpur student drowns in river while taking selfie

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): An undergraduate student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) died after slipping and falling into the Ganga River at Ganga Barrage in Kanpur while trying to take a selfie.

The deceased, Sejal Jain, was a second-year BS student in the Department of Earth Sciences at the IIT-Kanpur.

IIT-K spokesperson, Girish Pant said in a statement, "During the initial investigation, it was brought to our knowledge that Sejal Jain had gone to the Ganga Barrage along with seven other students. During their visit, a few of the students, including Sejal Jain, had crossed the safety railing of the bridge and reached the ramp of the barrage gate. Sejal accidentally slipped while taking a selfie and fell into the Ganga at Ganga Barrage."

He said that the Nawabganj Police Station was contacted and the police team rushed to the location. A search team of the police went into the river and found Sejal Jain in an unconscious state. Sejal was rushed to the Hallet Hospital where she was declared brought dead.