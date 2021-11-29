  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

IIT-Kanpur student drowns in river while taking selfie

IIT-K student drowns in river while taking selfie
x

IIT-K student drowns in river while taking selfie (Photo/IANS)

Highlights

An undergraduate student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) died after slipping and falling into the Ganga River at Ganga Barrage in Kanpur while trying to take a selfie.

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): An undergraduate student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) died after slipping and falling into the Ganga River at Ganga Barrage in Kanpur while trying to take a selfie.

The deceased, Sejal Jain, was a second-year BS student in the Department of Earth Sciences at the IIT-Kanpur.

IIT-K spokesperson, Girish Pant said in a statement, "During the initial investigation, it was brought to our knowledge that Sejal Jain had gone to the Ganga Barrage along with seven other students. During their visit, a few of the students, including Sejal Jain, had crossed the safety railing of the bridge and reached the ramp of the barrage gate. Sejal accidentally slipped while taking a selfie and fell into the Ganga at Ganga Barrage."

He said that the Nawabganj Police Station was contacted and the police team rushed to the location. A search team of the police went into the river and found Sejal Jain in an unconscious state. Sejal was rushed to the Hallet Hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X