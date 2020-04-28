IIT Madras startup develops smart bin system to prevent corona spread

Chennai : Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras-incubated Startup Antariksh Waste Ventures has developed an Internet of Things (IoT) enabled smart bin system to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Institute said on Monday.

Called AirBin, the system works through waste generated at CVPs (contagion vulnerable points, primarily hospitals, clinics, public bins, quarantine zones), the Institute said on Monday.

"From waste collection, transport, segregation, disposal to recycling, every process needs to be overhauled quickly and technology will play a vital role in this transformation. Timely cleaning of bins will be a key priority while faced with a shortage of labour," said Mahek Mahendra Shah, Founder of Antariksh Waste Ventures.

The smart bin system can be retrofitted on to existing garbage bins on nearby poles, walls or the bin lids.

The objective is to help rural and urban local bodies clear every bin before it overflows and accelerate sustainability.

According to Antariksh, this product is on track to hit the market in around five months.

Antariksh aims to supply the first 200 AirBin devices across India in the next few months with long-term plans to deliver 100,000 units for 100 smart cities in India.

Only 28 per cent of the waste generated in India is recycled and various studies found that the waste generated in the country was doubling every five years.

The startup aims to clear waste bins before they overflow by digitising waste management processes.

"IITM Incubation Cell continues to assist its startups through these challenging times and hopes that industry support will help them ramp up their efforts in a more meaningful way," said Dr Tamaswati Ghosh, Chief Executive Officer, IIT Madras Incubation Cell.