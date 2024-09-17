Live
Just In
Illegal nursing home sealed in Hapur after newborn’s death
Hapur : Authorities here have sealed a nursing home operating illegally, following the death of a newborn and subsequent protests by the family, officials said on Monday.
‘Meerut Nursing Home’ on Modi Nagar Road was found to be operating without a proper registration, Hapur’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Sunil Tyagi said.
He said city resident Raju’s wife was admitted to the nursing home late Sunday, however, the newborn died during delivery. The family alleged negligence on the part of the medical staff and staged a protest demanding action, he added.
Tyagi said upon receiving the information, he arrived at the nursing home with his team and found that the facility was operating without registration. “The nursing home has been sealed. Action will also be taken against the accused doctor,” Tyagi said. Following the incident, the medical staff and the doctor fled the scene, the CMO added.