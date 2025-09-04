IMD Issues Rainfall Alert for Delhi-NCR: Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad on Watch | Latest Weather Update

Noida rain news: As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi and the wider National Capital Region (NCR) are advised to be prepared for more Delhi NCR rain forecast. Alerts in yellow and orange have been issued for various regions, warning people of possible interruptions.

The raging Yamuna began to spill onto Nigambodh Ghat, the city's most popular and oldest cremation site and forced the authorities to suspend operations there.

IMD weather alert Delhi

The IMD's current bulletin indicates that Delhi as well as Noida and Ghaziabad is likely to experience moderate rain and thunderstorms. being covered by an alert of yellow. Gurugram however, is in the orange warning which indicates moderate rainfall.

The Gurugram Ghaziabad weather forecasts rain and thunderstorms temperatures ranging between 24degC and 33degC. The weather bureau has issued warnings about rain that is heavy and isolated throughout Haryana along with Chandigarh on the 4th of September.

Wednesday's Rainfall: Delhi NCR weather updates

Delhi entered rain for the third day in a row and pushed the aggregate for the season over 1,000 millimeters, which is well above the megacity's average periodic downfall which is 774 millimeters.

At 11 pm on Wednesday evening, at 11 pm, the Yamuna had reached 207.44 metres, nearly 1.5 metres advanced than the evacuation position and only lower than 207.49 metres, which is the position that reached during the ruinous cataracts in 1978.

Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram were hit by heavy flooding across numerous areas. The schools located in Noida and Ghaziabad remain closed Wednesday, in response to an IMD forecast.

The death risk has increased to 37 and massive deliverance and relief operations are under way. Government officials in the state have approved a sum of Rs71 crore for aid and rehabilitation.

The continuous downpours that have been sweeping across Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir have also flooded rivers like the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers which have flooded villages and towns as well as disrupting everyday life.