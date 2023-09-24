IMD predicts continued heavy rainfall in east India

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department on Sunday said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Bihar, Jharkhand, SubHimalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and adjoining Assam and Meghalaya during the next 24 hours and decrease thereafter.

In its bulletin, the IMD said that in east India, the weather forecast for the coming days predicts light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Additionally, isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Bihar till Monday. “Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are also likely to experience rainfall and thunderstorms on Sunday. Furthermore, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands are anticipated to receive rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning till September 28, with isolated instances of heavy rainfall,” the IMD predicted.

Isolated very heavy rainfall was predicted for Sunday over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar. “Similarly, during the period from September 26 to 28, Andaman & Nicobar Islands are expected to experience isolated heavy rainfall. Notably, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Bihar on Sunday,” said the IMD.

In Northeast India, light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall and thunderstorm activity was anticipated. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya. Additionally, isolated very heavy rainfall was expected over west Assam and Meghalaya.

“Central India is expected to experience light to moderate, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over East Madhya Pradesh and south Chhattisgarh on Sunday,” said the IMD..

In South India, light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is forecast, with isolated instances of heavy rainfall. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Telangana, South Interior Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu were expected to receive rainfall.

“Coastal Karnataka and Kerala are likely to experience rainfall on Sunday, September 27, and 28, while North Interior Karnataka is forecasted to have rainfall on Sunday, September 25, 27, and 28,” said the weather forecast agency.

In Northwest India, there was a prediction of light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, along with thunderstorms. Isolated instances of heavy rainfall over Haryana and Punjab.

West India was anticipated to see light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning, with isolated heavy rainfall. Konkan & Goa are likely to experience these conditions on Sunday, September 25, and 28.

“Madhya Maharashtra is forecasted to have this weather on Sunday, September 27, and 28, while Marathwada will experience it on Sunday, and September 27. Saurashtra and Kutch in Gujarat are predicted to receive this weather on Sunday, with the Gujarat Region expecting it till September 28,” said the IMD.

For the rest of the country, isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall is expected over the next five days, as per IMD.