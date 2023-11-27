Live
IMD predicts light rainfall in Delhi-NCR today, min temp to drop by 2-3°C in next two days
New Delhi: Delhi and its peripherals are likely to witness light intensity rainfall on Monday, an official from the India Meteorological Department said.
“Light intensity rain would occur over Delhi and adjoining areas. Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Kashmiri Gate, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, Rajauri Garden, Patel Nagar, Red Fort, Preet Vihar, Budha Jayanti Park, President House, Rajeev Chauk, ITO, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Delhi Cantt, India Gate, Akshardham, Safdarjung, Lodi Road) will witness rainfall as will the NCR including Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram and Manesar in the next two hours,” the weather department said in a tweet at 3:44 p.m.
Meanwhile, the IMD also said that the wet spell is likely to continue over the central part of the country during the next two days and decrease significantly thereafter.
Isolated heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and hailstorms is likely over North Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha on Monday.
The IMD said that theminimum temperatures are likely to fall gradually by 2-3°C over Northwest and central India during the next three days.
“Moderate fog at isolated pockets is also likely in the morning hours over northwest and central India during the next two days,” said the IMD official.
“Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation now lies over Central Pakistan trough in middle and upper tropospheric levels. Induced cyclonic circulation now lies over north Gujarat and adjoining Rajasthan in lower tropospheric levels,” said the official.
“The phase locking of the above Western Disturbance with the low-level easterly winds has become insignificant. Hence, the intensity of adverse weather is likely to reduce from Monday,” said the official.