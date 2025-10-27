IMD warns of heavy rain in TN, AP, Odisha

New Delhi: The Indian Army has been placed on high alert as twin weather systems over the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal intensify into Cyclone Montha, expected to make landfall on Tuesday. The IMD has warned of heavy rain, strong winds, and possible flooding across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Puducherry.

The Indian Army is working closely with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), IMD, and respective state administrations to ensure a swift and coordinated response once the storm makes landfall.

Officials said the army has activated its Disaster Response Columns (DRCs) across southern and eastern regions, with dedicated and reserve units deployed in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, and the Lakshadweep Islands. Control rooms have been set up for 24-hour coordination with disaster agencies to enable timely evacuation, relief, and rescue operations.

According to the IMD’s latest forecast issued on Sunday, a deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal about 610 km west of Port Blair and 790 km east-southeast of Chennai, is expected to intensify into Cyclone Montha within 24 hours. The system is likely to strengthen further into a severe cyclonic storm by October 28 before crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kakinada that evening or night.

Wind speeds are expected to reach 90–100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph, when the cyclone makes landfall. Coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, north Tamil Nadu, and Odisha are forecast to experience heavy to very heavy rain, along with squally winds and rough sea conditions.

Meanwhile, a depression over the east-central Arabian Sea, located nearly 700 km west-southwest of Mumbai, is expected to move further westwards over the next day. While it is unlikely to make direct landfall, the system could intensify local sea conditions and add to rainfall activity along India’s west coast.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Ranipet, and Puducherry. These districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds on Sunday and Monday. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai warned that rainfall activity will intensify on Monday and gradually move northward by Tuesday as the storm approaches the Andhra coast.

District administrations have been asked to remain on high alert, with disaster-management teams on standby to tackle flooding and power disruptions. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, as winds over the central and adjoining Bay of Bengal may reach 100 kmph and create dangerous sea conditions.