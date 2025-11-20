Implement preventive measures to curb road accidents, Collector directs officials

Kurnool: District Collector Dr A Siri instructed officials to initiate strict preventive measures to reduce road accidents across the district. She chaired District Road Safety Committee meeting at the Collectorate on Wednesday and reviewed safety situation on major roads and highways.

She ordered R&B and National Highways authorities from Kurnool, Anantapur, and Kadapa to install barricades, rumble strips, and signboards at all black spots within one month, complete 147 illumination points at accident-prone areas, and construct police-proposed approach roads. She stressed regular bush clearance at blind curves, removal of visibility-obstructing dried trees, and immediate rectification of poorly maintained medians on national highways.

The Collector set December 10 as deadline for Ellamma Temple approach road, asked the Municipal Commissioner to revise and get approval for the Outer Ring Road proposal linking Peddapadu to Hyderabad NH, and directed speedy development of Ulchala and Gayatri Estate junctions, road widening from Kids World to Collectorate, and pending beautification works.

Dr Siri instructed the Transport Department to counsel auto drivers against overloading. She highlighted the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund offering up to Rs 1.5 lakh cashless treatment within seven days for victims and urged wide publicity for Raah-Veer scheme, which provides up to Rs 25,000 to Good Samaritans helping victims in the golden hour. SP Vikrant Patil directed immediate lighting from Pista House to Delhi Public School, reconstruction of the damaged divider at Chinna Tekur, and fixing the hazardous two-kilometre U-turn on Orvakal Road. Senior officials from R&B, Municipal Administration, Panchayat Raj, National Highways, RTC, and Transport departments attended the meeting.