In a democracy, people are true rulers: Punjab CM on Ludhiana win

Ludhiana: A day after winning the Ludhiana (West) by-election, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) top leadership, led by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, on Tuesday carried out a grand roadshow here to express gratitude to the electorate.

Addressing the crowd, Chief Minister Mann said the people have shown their trust in AAP by electing Sanjeev Arora with a larger margin than before.

“In a democracy, the people are the true rulers. Those who claimed they could achieve anything realised by 2 p.m. yesterday that their overconfidence was misplaced. The Congress, a party formed in 1885, and the Akali Dal, formed in 1920, have been reduced to irrelevance. Akali Dal's candidate forfeited his deposit with just 8,000 votes, reflecting the people’s rejection of their arrogance,” he said.

Mann highlighted the significance of AAP’s victory in Punjab and Gujarat’s Visavadar by-election, attributing it to the tireless efforts of the party’s workers. “This victory is not ours alone, it belongs to the hard work of every party worker who went door-to-door to connect with the people. The public recognises sincerity and hard work. We don’t aim to make Punjab another California or London; our goal is to revive Punjab’s glory and make it Rangla Punjab again,” the CM said.

He urged party workers to avoid unnecessary social media disputes and focus on their work for the people. “Our mission is to serve the people, not engage in petty fights. Let them talk; we will work,” Mann added.

AAP Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia said, “Yesterday’s victory was a moment of pride for AAP and a testament to the faith people have in honest politics. Ludhiana (West) didn’t just elect Sanjeev Arora but also reaffirmed the commitment to Arvind Kejriwal’s vision of transparent governance, free from the arrogance and hooliganism of traditional politics. This win is a victory for the mission to bring integrity back into politics.”

Drawing attention to AAP’s rapid progress, Sisodia remarked, “In 2022, an AAP wave swept Punjab. Yesterday’s victory came like a storm, and we are now preparing for a rocket-speed transformation in Punjab by 2027. Our mission to eradicate drugs, provide quality education, and uplift farmers will continue unabated. We will work tirelessly to make Punjab drug-free and deliver exemplary governance to every village and every child.”

Newly elected legislator Arora expressed gratitude to the people and AAP workers for their unwavering support. He said, “This victory belongs to you, the people of Ludhiana West. I thank AAP for their trust and support, and my Ludhiana family for their love and confidence. In the past 100 days, I have focused on respecting and listening to the people. Moving forward, every citizen’s concerns will be addressed with the utmost dedication. If this was a semifinal, we are ready to make the final a super-hit success.”

Reflecting on the unity and effort within the party, Arora said, “I am grateful to two families, the Aam Aadmi Party family and my Ludhiana family. Together, we have shown what collective effort and honest intentions can achieve. This victory marks the beginning of transformative change in Ludhiana West.”



