In a first, Maha introduces 'online transfers' for RTO officials

Mumbai: In a first of its kind move, the Maharashtra government introduced an online system to transfer officials from the Transport Department including Motor Vehicle Inspectors and Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors, to infuse more transparency in the process, an official said here on Wednesday.

Launching the system, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde clicked on a computerised list of the eligible transferable officers across the state, and called for effecting transfers transparently without human intervention.

The transferees include 166 MVI, 314 AMVIs and 91 per cent of MVIs and 97 per cent of the AMVIs were given their new transfers as per their order of preferences, to make the entire process more transparent, said the officials.

The system was developed by the Transport Department and a presentation was made to the CM in the presence of top officers including Principal Secretary Parag Jain and Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar.

The crucial posts of MVIs and AMVIs were laying vacant in the Transport Department across various sections for which the government invited three preferred choices from the transferable officers.

Accordingly, of the 166 MVIs, 100 got transferred in their first choice, 35 in their second preference, 15 as per their third choice and the remaining 16 got random postings.

In the meeting, the CM expressed concerns over the spate of accidents on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway linking the state capital in the west with the second capital in the east.

Shinde has called for several drastic measures to reduce the crashes on the partially completed 600-km long expressway, including imposing speed limits, and not halting vehicles on the road, among others.