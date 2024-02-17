In changing weather, Congress accounts freezed, de-freezed

Don't be afraid Modi ji, Congress is not the name of power of money, but of the power of people... We have never bowed before dictatorship, nor will we ever bow down — Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: The Congress' main bank accounts were frozen on Friday over an income-tax demand of Rs 210 crore but an I-T appellate tribunal later allowed it to operate them pending a further hearing next week, a huge relief for the party which said the move had impacted all political activity.

Congress treasurer Ajay Maken, who had earlier addressed a press conference to announce that Income Tax authorities had frozen its accounts, said the tribunal has put a lien of Rs 115 crore on its accounts and the party has been allowed to spend over and above that. Party leader Vivek Tankha, who appeared before the tribunal against the order, said he told the tribunal that the Congress would not be able to participate in the "festival of elections" if its accounts remain frozen.

The tribunal will hear the matter next Wednesday before a final decision is taken on the matter.



Several party leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, expressed their outrage and alleged that the government’s move was an attack on democracy. Maken, who said democracy was in danger in the country, detailed the tribunal’s order. “On our petition, Income Tax Department and the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has said that we have to ensure that Rs 115 crore have to be kept in the Banks. This 115 crore is the lien marked in the Bank Accounts,” he said. “We can spend an amount over and above that,” he said in a post on X using the hashtag “#DemocracyFrozen”. “This means that Rs 115 crore have been frozen. This Rs 115 crore is much more than we have in our Current Accounts,” he explained.