Incidents Of Political Violence Prompts Worries In Tripura

Concerns about what might occur after the results have been announced have grown in Tripura following the peaceful voting on February 16. Later a number of political violence incidents have occurred there.



More than 20 incidences of violent fights between the CPI(M) and Congress and the ruling BJP have resulted in more than 20 injuries and one CPI(M) worker's death. Authorities claim that personal animosity was the cause of the death. On both sides, close to 30 people have been taken into custody.

The districts of Sepahijala, Unakoti, Khowai, Gomati, and West Tripura have all recorded violent incidents, with Sepahijala suffering the most.

Political unrest has a long history in Tripura, where the Left—which ruled the state for more than 20 years—has been charged of taking the initiative. Following the 2018 elections, when it was ousted by the BJP and violence broke out as a result, the latter retaliated. The alleged perpetrators this time are from both sides, which is different.

According to sources, the election's evenly balanced results may be to blame. Ten of those hurt are associated with the BJP, and the same number are associated with the Opposition. Two people have been detained in connection with the single murder of 50-year-old Dilip Shukladas in Teliamura, Khowai district: a local BJP leader and a gramme panchayat pradhan.