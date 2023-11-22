Live
Income Tax officials raid Stovekraft premises
The Income Tax Department is carrying out raids on the premises of kitchen appliances manufacturer StoveKraft, the company disclosed in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.
“The Income Tax Department is conducting search at some of the premises/plants related to the company. The officials of the company are cooperating with the officials of the Income Tax Department and are responding to the queries raised by them," said Stove Kraft in its stock exchange filing on Wednesday.
The company, which has its manufacturing base in Bengaluru, claims to have more than 61,000 dealers across the country.
