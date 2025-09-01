Income Tax Return 2025 Last Date | File ITR Before September 15

It is tax season. Salaried and business people must file their Income Tax Return (ITR) soon. If you file late, you will pay a fine.

New Last Date to File ITR

The last date to file ITR for 2025 is September 15, 2025. Before, it was July 31. The government gave more time because the ITR forms changed.

Why Was the Date Extended?

The tax department changed the ITR forms to make them simple and clear. They needed more time to fix the system. So, they extended the date.

More Details Needed This Year

This year, filing ITR takes more time. You need to give more information for deductions like house rent and insurance. The tax website has some problems too. There is no news of more extension. So, file before September 15.

Late Filing and Penalties

If you miss the date, you can file late till December 31, 2025. But you will pay a fine:

Income above ₹5 lakh: fine up to ₹5,000

Income ₹5 lakh or less: fine up to ₹1,000

Late filing may also cause you to lose tax benefits. The tax department may check your returns more closely.