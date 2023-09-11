India a superpower, ahead of China: AU

New Delhi: President of the Union of Comoros and chairperson of the African Union (AU), Azali Assoumani, on Sunday said India is a superpower in terms of "inhabitance" and "ahead of China now".



Assoumani said as the fifth superpower in the world, there was enough room for India in Africa.

He also praised India for advancements in space research.

PM Modi on Sunday made a renewed push for expansion of the UN Security Council and reforms in all global institutions to reflect the world's "new realities", as the G20 summit drew to a close with the US, Russia and France praising the meeting outcomes under the Indian presidency.

Marking the ceremonial transfer of the rotational G20 presidency, Prime Minister Modi handed over the gavel to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who hailed India for giving voice to topics of interests of emerging economies.

Lula also said the UNSC needs new developing countries as permanent and non-permanent members to regain political strength and greater representation for emerging countries at the World Bank and the IMF.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan backed India as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and proposed a ‘rotational’ membership mechanism.