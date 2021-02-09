X
X
India, Afghanistan held summit, both countries want terrorism-free zone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghanistans President Ghani held summit-level talks.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghanistan's President Ghani held summit-level talks. 

Highlights

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghanistan's President Ghani held summit-level talks.

New Delhi: On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghanistan's President Ghani held summit-level talks. Because of the Corona era, the event was organized through video conferencing. At the meeting, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani said that giving us five lakh doses of Corona vaccine at this critical time ... is not less than a gift.

Afghanistan's President Ghani said that India is a true partner in Afghanistan's development. India's development assistance to Afghanistan is marked on our scene. Both countries want to see their region free from terrorism.

