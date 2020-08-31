India again breaches 78K-mark, tally mounts to 36L

New Delhi: India recorded 78,512 fresh Coronavirus cases in the past 24-hours continuing its unabated surge of highest daily infections as the national tally mounted to 3,621,245, revealed Health Ministry data on Monday.

With 971 more deaths, the toll has climbed to 64,469 so far.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 7,81,975 are active cases, while a total of 2,77,48,01 have recovered from the virus so far. With 60,868 recoveries in a day, the recovery rate stood at 76.61 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.79 per cent.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 7,64,281 cases and 24,103 deaths; followed by Tamil Nadu with 4,15,590 cases and 7,137 deaths. Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and Bihar come next.

According to the fresh data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 8,46,278 tests in a single day on Sunday taking the total number of samples tested so far to 4,23,07,914.