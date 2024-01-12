INDIA Alliance will meet virtually on 13 January

The INDIA Alliance, an opposition group against the BJP, is set to convene a virtual meeting on January 13 in order to prepare for the Lok Sabha elections. In this meeting, leaders of 14 parties, including Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, MK Stalin, and Nitish Kumar, will participate.

As per the information, the top leaders of the INDIA Alliance will make future strategies during this virtual meeting, which will take place at 11:30 a.m. This meeting is considered very important because, in this meeting, not only seat sharing will be discussed but also a consensus will be reached on making Nitish Kumar the coordinator of the alliance, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge can be made the president. However, the agenda of the meeting has not been disclosed yet.

According to sources, most of the opposition parties in India have agreed to make Nitish Kumar the coordinator; however, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief Mamata Banerjee has said nothing about it.

The alliance committee till now has met with former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, RJD, and Samajwadi Party to discuss seat distribution. However, no discussions have yet taken place with TMC.