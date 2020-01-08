Trending :
India asks citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iraq

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday issued a travel advisory, asking citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iraq in view of prevailing situation in the Gulf country.

In retaliation to killing of top Iranian commander General Qassem Soleimani, Iran has launched missile strikes against two US military bases in Iraq on Wednesday.

"In view of the prevailing situation in Iraq, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq until further notification," the advisory by Ministry of External Affairs said.

It said Indian nationals residing in Iraq are advised to be alert and may avoid travel within Iraq.

"Our Embassy in Baghdad and Consulate in Erbil will continue to function normally to provide all services to Indians residing in Iraq," according to MEA.

