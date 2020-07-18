India becomes 3rd country to cross one million virus cases

New Delhi: With the total number of coronavirus cases breaching the 1 million-mark, India now becomes the third country to cross that mark, trailing behind the US and Brazil now, which have 3.6 million and 2 million infections respectively, as per the data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

As India's coronavirus cases exceed 1 million, the biggest hope to contain the pandemic rests on two indigenous vaccine candidates that will enter human trials this month.

India's coronavirus count on Friday jumped to 10,03,832 after a record 34,956 fresh infections in the past 24 hours, according to the data released by the Union Health Ministry. The death toll rose to 25,602, including 687 in the past 24 hours. India has seen 25,602 deaths so far due to the novel coronavirus, according to the Health ministry.

More than 13.7 million people around the world have been diagnosed with coronavirus, while more than 7.7 million have recovered. Over 588,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.