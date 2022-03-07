India begins last leg of Operation Ganga

New Delhi/Mumbai: Over 2,100 Indians stranded in Ukraine returned to India on 11 special flights operated from its neighbouring states on Sunday even as the Indian Embassy in Hungary announced that it had begun its last leg of Operation Ganga.

"All those students staying in their own accommodation, other than arranged by the Embassy are requested to reach @Hungariacitycentre, Rakoczi Ut 90, Budapest between 10 and 12 pm," the Indian Embassy in Hungary tweeted on Sunday, around 1.40 pm.

"Under 'Operation Ganga' to rescue Indian citizens, 2,135 Indians were brought back on Sunday by special civilian flights," the Civil Aviation Ministry said. With this, more than 15,900 Indians have been brought back since the special flights began on February 22.

On Sunday, nine flights landed in Delhi, while two Air India Express flights, one from Bucharest (Romania) and the other from Budapest landed in Mumbai. On Monday eight special flights are expected to bring in more than 1,500 Indians home.

The ministry said: "Till date, the IAF has flown 10 sorties to bring back 2,056 passengers, while taking 26 tonnes of relief load to these countries, as part of 'Operation Ganga'."

Among the special civilian flights on Sunday, nine landed in New Delhi while two reached Mumbai. There were six flights from Budapest, two from Bucharest, two from Rzeszow and one from Kosice.

On Monday, five special flights are expected to operate from Budapest, two from Suceva and one from Bucharest, bringing in more than 1,500 Indians back home.

India has said its main focus now is to evacuate around 700 Indian students stranded in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy that has been witnessing bombings and airstrikes.