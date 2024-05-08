INDIA bloc wants to scrap SC, ST quotas

Dhar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav over his remarks favouring reservation benefits to the Muslims and said the INDI alliance wants to snatch all quotas of SC, ST and OBCs and give them to their ‘vote bank’ as part of a deeper conspiracy.

Lalu's statement that he was in favour of extending reservation benefits to the Muslims has triggered a political slugfest. Addressing a public rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar, Modi said that a big alliance partner of the INDIA bloc has endorsed what he used to say about their plan to end the reservations for SC, ST and OBCs.

“Their leader who has eaten the animal’s fodder and convicted by the court, even by the Supreme Court in the corruption case and out on bail due to health…Congress is making him dance on their head.

He is saying not only the Muslims should get reservations, but all the reservations should be given to the Muslims. Means they want all the reservations to the Muslims by snatching it from SC, ST and OBC,” Modi said.