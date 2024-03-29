Live
- NCP MLA Nilesh Lanke quits, to contest LS election from Ahmednagar as NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar nominee
- Indian Navy's operation underway to rescue vessel hijacked by pirates
- Maha Politics: PJP fields Dinesh Bub from Amravati against BJP nominee Navneet Rana
- Maharashtra: VBA's Prakash Ambedkar plans 'third front' ahead of Lok Sabha polls
- Eastern Railway renews efforts to complete Tarakeswar-Bishnupur project
- Take legal action against Operation Lotus: Congress leader dares Punjab CM
- Delhi court seeks Tihar officials' reply on BRS leader Kavitha's plea alleging no home-cooked food, medicines given
- Telugu Desam Party Foundation Day Celebrations in Nagar Kurnool
- Bharat Prasad should win with a huge majority: Elleni Sudhakar Rao
- SI Narender Reddy registered the case of missing minor girl
Just In
INDIA bloc's seat-sharing formula for Bihar announced
INDIA bloc announced its seat-sharing arrangement for Bihar on Friday.
Patna: INDIA bloc announced its seat-sharing arrangement for Bihar on Friday.
RJD is contesting on 26 seats in this Lok Sabha election in Bihar, while Congress is given nine seats. CPI-ML will contest on three seats, CPI on one seat and CPI-M also on one seat in the state.
RJD will contest in Gaya (Reserved), Nawada, Jahanabad, Aurangabad, Buxar, Patliputra, Munger, Jamui (Reserved), Banka, Valmikinagar, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Saran, Siwan, Gopalganj (Reserved), Ujiarpur, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Madhepura, Purnea, Araria and Hajipur (Reserved) Lok Sabha constituencies in the 2024 general election.
Congress will contest in Kishanganj, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur (Reserved), West Champaran, Patna Sahib, Sasaram (Reserved) and Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituencies.
CPI-ML will contest on Arrah, Karatak and Nalanda Lok Sabha seats. The INDIA bloc has also given the Agiaon assembly seat to CPI-ML for by-election. This seat was vacant after CPI-ML MLA Manoj Manjil was convicted in a criminal case this year.
CPI is given the seat of Begusarai, while CPI-M is given the Khagaria Lok Sabha seat for the upcoming elections.