  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

INDIA bloc's seat-sharing formula for Bihar announced

INDIA blocs seat-sharing formula for Bihar announced
x
Highlights

INDIA bloc announced its seat-sharing arrangement for Bihar on Friday.

Patna: INDIA bloc announced its seat-sharing arrangement for Bihar on Friday.

RJD is contesting on 26 seats in this Lok Sabha election in Bihar, while Congress is given nine seats. CPI-ML will contest on three seats, CPI on one seat and CPI-M also on one seat in the state.

RJD will contest in Gaya (Reserved), Nawada, Jahanabad, Aurangabad, Buxar, Patliputra, Munger, Jamui (Reserved), Banka, Valmikinagar, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Saran, Siwan, Gopalganj (Reserved), Ujiarpur, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Madhepura, Purnea, Araria and Hajipur (Reserved) Lok Sabha constituencies in the 2024 general election.

Congress will contest in Kishanganj, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur (Reserved), West Champaran, Patna Sahib, Sasaram (Reserved) and Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituencies.

CPI-ML will contest on Arrah, Karatak and Nalanda Lok Sabha seats. The INDIA bloc has also given the Agiaon assembly seat to CPI-ML for by-election. This seat was vacant after CPI-ML MLA Manoj Manjil was convicted in a criminal case this year.

CPI is given the seat of Begusarai, while CPI-M is given the Khagaria Lok Sabha seat for the upcoming elections.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X