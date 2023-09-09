India-Brazil-South Africa-USA Issues Joint Statement

New Delhi: Close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharing his remarks at the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment & India-Middle East-Europe Economics Corridor event during the G20 Summit, India, Brazil, South Africa and the United States made a joint statement.

Meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit, the leaders of India, Brazil, South Africa, and the United States met on the first day of the G20 Leaders' Summit.

Releasing a joint statement, the leaders reaffirmed a shared commitment to the G20 as the premier forum for international economic cooperation to deliver solutions for our shared world.

The statement said that with the G20’s current and next three Presidencies, we will build on the historic progress of India’s G20 Presidency to address global challenges. In this spirit, together with the World Bank President, we welcome the G20’s commitment to building better, bigger, and more effective multilateral development banks." Thus initiating to give shape to a multilateral development on the economic front. The statement further said that its commitment underscores "what we can do by working together through the G20, to support our people toward a better future."





Sharing my remarks at the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment & India-Middle East-Europe Economics Corridor event during G20 Summit. https://t.co/Ez9sbdY49W — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 9, 2023



