India Crosses Significant Milestone, 145 Crore Covid-19 Vaccinations

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in tweet has shared the news, that our nation has crossed a significant milestone of 145 crore Covid-19 vaccination, this is definitely a great news, by the end of the year, we have crossed the significant milestone.

The cumulative nationwide vaccine coverage, has crossed nearing 1.45 billion doses. Nearly 843.37 million people have got the 1st dose and 602.05 million people have received both the doses.

The Union Health Minister Mandaviya, in his tweet stated that, the year has been ended on a great note by crossing the significant milestone of 145 crore Covid-19 vaccinations. My gratitude to our doctors, scientists, healthcare & frontline workers in order to display immense grit, determination and resolve in the challenging 2021 year.

My gratitude to our doctors, scientists, healthcare & frontline workers for displaying immense grit, determination & resolve in the challenging 2021 year.#SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine pic.twitter.com/Tjc4j1GJqy — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 31, 2021

India has reported 16,764 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, as per the data from the health ministry as of 0800 IST. The daily new cases of Covid-19 are the highest since Oct 21, when 18,454 people have tested positive.

The new daily cases are 27% higher than Thursday when only 13,154 people have tested positive. The total number of people who have been infected with the Omicron variant rose to 1270 to 961 cases reported on Thursday. Of the total Omicron cases, 374 have recovered so far.