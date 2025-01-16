India emerging as major maritime power: PM

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India is emerging as a major maritime power, and being recognised as a reliable and responsible partner globally. He was speaking after three new naval platforms -- a destroyer, a frigate and a submarine -- were commissioned at a ceremony in his presence at the Naval Dockyard here.

Pointing out that three warships were being commissioned together for the first time in the country's history, the prime minister underlined the nation's progress in defence production, maritime security and economic growth under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

"We should become a global partner in securing the sea from drugs, weapons, and terrorism, and make it safe and prosperous," he said, adding that India's growing naval strength is enhancing global confidence in the country. The prime minister reasserted the country's commitment to becoming a global maritime leader. "India is on its way to becoming a leading maritime power and a global economic force.

With modernised defence capabilities and a robust shipbuilding ecosystem, we are opening new doors to economic growth and self-reliance," he said.

Earlier, the prime minister witnessed the commissioning of INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer.

INS Nilgiri, the lead ship of the Project 17A stealth frigate class, is equipped with advanced stealth technology and reduced radar signatures, making it a significant advancement over its predecessors.

Designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), the frigate includes modern aviation facilities and can operate helicopters such as the MH-60R. INS Surat, the final vessel of the Project 15B stealth destroyer class, enhances the Navy’s surface fleet with improvements in design and capability. Built by MDL, it complements India’s advanced naval fleet. INS Vaghsheer, the sixth submarine under the Scorpene-class Project 75, is designed for roles such as anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and intelligence gathering. Its modular construction enables future upgrades, including air-independent propulsion technology.