India extends airspace ban on Pak airlines till June 23

NEW DELHI: The ministry of civil aviation on Friday announced the extension of the ban on the use of Indian airspace by Pakistani aircraft until June 23, 2025.

As per the ministry, the notice to airmen restricting access for Pakistani flights has been extended for another month.

The ministry stated, "Indian airspace is not approved for ACFTs registered in Pakistan and ACFTs operated/owned or leased by Pakistani airlines/operators, including military flights."

Earlier, it was reported that the Delhi-Srinagar IndiGo flight 6E 2142, which was caught in a sudden hailstorm near Pathankot on May 21, was denied entry into Pakistani airspace, which was sought by the pilot to avoid turbulence.

According to the crew's statement to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the pilot's request was dismissed by the Lahore Air Traffic Control.

"On 21.05.2025, Indigo A321 Neo aircraft VT-IMD operated flight 6E-2142 (Delhi -Srinagar). While cruising at FL360, aircraft entered hailstorm and severe turbulence near Pathankot. As per the crew statement, they requested Northern control (IAF) for deviation towards left (International Border) due to weather on the route; however, it was not approved," the DGCA said."

Later, the crew contacted Lahore to enter their airspace to avoid the weather, but the same was refused, too," it added. The DGCA said that the crew initially attempted to return, but as they were close to the thunderstorm cloud, they decided to penetrate the weather.

"Subsequently, they encountered a hailstorm and severe turbulence. The crew chose to continue on the same heading to exit the weather by the shortest route towards Srinagar. While in a thunderstorm cloud, warnings of Angle of Attack fault, Alternate Law protection lost, and backup Speed scale unreliable were triggered," DGCA said.

It said that due to updraft and down draft encountered by the aircraft, the Autopilot tripped, and the aircraft's speed had wide variations.

"As a result, maximum operating speed/maximum operating mach (VMO/MMO) warnings and repeated stall warnings were triggered. During this period the aircraft rate of descent reached 8500 fpm crew flew the aircraft manually till they exit the hailstorm," DGCA said.

"After carrying out all checklist actions (ECAM actions), the crew declared PAN PAN to Srinagar ATC and requested RADAR vectors and made a safe landing with Auto Thrust operating normally. There was no injury to any of the passengers on board the flight. Post flight walk around revealed damage to the Nose radome. The matter is under investigation by the DGCA," it added.

Earlier, IndiGo Airlines had issued a statement after the incident, saying, "IndiGo flight 6E 2142 operating from Delhi to Srinagar encountered a sudden hailstorm en route. The flight and cabin crew followed established protocol, and the aircraft landed safely in Srinagar.

The airport team attended to the customers after the arrival of the aircraft, prioritising their well-being and comfort. The aircraft will be released post-necessary inspection and maintenance"